Windows 10X may be Microsoft's OS for dual-screen devices

There are many unknowns, but past rumors have hinted at what might be in the pipeline. Microsoft is believed to be working on Centaurus, a dual-screen Surface (not pictured here) that would serve as a hybrid tablet and laptop somewhat like the original Yoga Book. It would run a lightweight version of Windows (10X, apparently) better-suited to highly mobile designs like this. The tips suggested Centaurus could launch before 2019 was over.

This isn't expected to be a revival of the cancelled Courier tablet. That was intended as a unique, complementary device where Centaurus would be a proper PC -- if more likely to be a secondary machine. If the leak is accurate, though, it could still cheer up those who were heartbroken when they learned of Courier's fate.