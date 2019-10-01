Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get six months of Spotify Premium free

The first two months are just a dollar each.
Marc DeAngelis
19m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

At $15 per month, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription could be a no-brainer for gamers who play on both PC and Xbox One. The service provides over 100 games for download, including hits like Gears 5 and Monster Hunter: World. An Xbox Live Gold membership (which otherwise costs $10 per month) also comes with the subscription, enabling you to join online multiplayer sessions. Microsoft is sweetening the deal even more with a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium when you join the service.

The first two months of the Xbox Game Pass subscription cost a dollar each. After that, the price will rise to the standard $15 per month. Once your six months of the free Spotify Premium are up, you can either cancel or roll over into the normal rate for the service of $10 per month. You'll have to be a new Spotify customer to be eligible for the deal; if you've subscribed to any Spotify service or even just signed up for a free trial, you're out of luck.

Spotify typically offers two- or three-month trials, so six months of free music streaming is a good deal. Per usual, the company says that the offer is only available for a limited time. You can sign up now, but don't forget to mark your calendar for the trial's end date in case you want to cancel.

Source: Spotify
In this article: av, entertainment, gaming, microsoft, pc gaming, services, spotify, spotify premium, xbox, Xbox Game Pass, xbox game pass ultimate, xbox live, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders will be fixed with macOS Catalina rollout

Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders will be fixed with macOS Catalina rollout

View
GoPro Max is the company’s second take on a 360 camera

GoPro Max is the company’s second take on a 360 camera

View
Aspirational action: How GoPro makes you want a GoPro

Aspirational action: How GoPro makes you want a GoPro

View
GoPro Hero 8 Black review: Minor redesign, major pay-off

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: Minor redesign, major pay-off

View
Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr