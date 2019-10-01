YouTube’s Johnny Cash documentary premieres November 11th

A feature-length documentary about the legendary Johnny Cash is on the way to YouTube. The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash features interviews with the singer-songwriter's family and collaborators, along with newly unearthed archive footage and an original score from Pearl Jam's Mike McCready. It delves into the Man in Black's triumphs and spiritual endeavors along with his addiction problems and personal tragedies.
Sponsored Links
Thom Zimny, who won an Emmy for Netflix's Springsteen on Broadway, directed the 90-minute documentary. YouTube scooped it up as an Original after its SXSW premiere earlier this year. You'll be able to stream The Gift for free from November 11 (it was previously pegged for an October 8 release). Along with ad-free and offline viewing, YouTube Premium subscribers will get access to bonus footage.