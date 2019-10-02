Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

ESPN+ snags US rights to Bundesliga soccer starting in 2020

Germany's top league is moving from Fox to ESPN.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
41m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, right, scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Last year we called ESPN+ "essential for the cord-cutting sports fan" partially due to its deep roster of streaming soccer options. Since then we've seen the addition of FA Cup and CONMEBOL Copa America action, and now it's the exclusive US broadcast home of Bundesliga, Germany's top soccer league, dislodging Fox from that role starting in August 2020.

That includes some 300+ per season broadcast in both English and Spanish, live coverage of the DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2 matches and some of the highlight shows that surround them. If you watch ESPN on cable, then they will air a "select" slate of matches, as well as highlights.

It's a timely grab for ESPN, as many young USMNT players are in the German league right now. Bundesliga CEO Robert Klein said in a statement that "Germany will continue to be an important source of talent for future US national teams and with ESPN we're incredibly excited to take fans on their journey in the lead up to their home World Cup in 2026."

It also helps add to a list of soccer leagues ESPN+ is streaming that includes Serie A, English Cups and MLS -- all just in time before Disney launches its bundle November 12th that ties the network to Hulu and Disney+ streaming for $12.99 per month.

Source: ESPN
In this article: av, bundesliga, entertainment, ESPN Plus, ESPN+, services, soccer, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Disney titles will be on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America

Disney titles will be on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America

View
Twitter outage takes down Tweetdeck, affects images and DMs

Twitter outage takes down Tweetdeck, affects images and DMs

View
'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

View
What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

View
Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr