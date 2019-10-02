FandangoNow streams IMAX Enhanced 'Spider-Man' on Sony 4K TVs

IMAX Enhanced optimizes whatever you're watching to the standards that the filmmaker originally intended, all from the comfort of your home. Films are specially mastered for maximum display, sound and scale, with a big-screen aspect ratio for the IMAX bits you'd otherwise go to the movies to enjoy.

The launch kicks off with Spider-Man: Far from Home, which will feature 45 minutes of IMAX's expanded aspect ratio, as well as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and others. As with all of FandangoNow's content, titles are available to buy or rent -- no subscription required. Additional devices and further titles will be added to its IMAX Enhanced offering in the coming months.