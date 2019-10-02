Florida man arrested for cutting the brake lines of over 100 e-scooters

Law enforcement officers set up a sting operation using a Ring camera, hoping to lure out whoever vandalized nearly 140 scooters since April. They placed scooters in view of security cameras and waited. Sure enough, Williams was caught tampering with the handle of one scooter and the frame of another. While no scooter-related injuries have been reported to Fort Lauderdale police, cutting the brake lines could easily cause severe harm or death given how fast scooters move and how close riders are to traffic.

Police say the crimes took place within a two-block radius of Williams' home. All Lime scooters were removed from the neighborhood, and riders are advised to call the appropriate vendors if they notice any tampering of their vehicles.

Williams was released on bail while he awaits trial. If convicted, he could be forced to pay for the repairs of the scooters that he vandalized -- about $70 per scooter according the NBC Miami -- as well as other penalties.