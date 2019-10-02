Latest in Gear

Image credit: Future Publishing via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google starts rolling out Incognito mode for Maps

It's also bringing auto-delete to YouTube History.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Future Publishing via Getty Images

Google Maps' Incognito mode is now making its way to all users, just a couple of weeks after it arrived to the app's preview group for testing. Similar to Incognito mode for Chrome and YouTube, turning the feature on means Maps won't be able to save the locations and the directions you look up, or to associate them with your profile. To activate it, you'll simply have to tap on your profile picture and switch modes. That said, you might not be able to use it right now: Google will start rolling the feature out to Android users this month. It's "coming soon" to iOS, but there's no concrete release date for Apple's mobile platform yet.

The tech giant promised Incognito for Maps at I/O 2019 in May, where it also announced the availability of filters that auto-delete location history, as well as web and app activity. Now, auto-delete is also coming to YouTube History. You can set a schedule for your history purge -- say, every three months or every year -- and YouTube will automatically wipe it clean for you.

If you're more concerned about what Assistant hears, though, you can put the voice AI's new commands to good use. You'll soon be able to issue voice commands to clear Assistant's history simply by saying "Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you" or "Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week." It'll be available in English next week, and it's rolling out in all other languages next month.

In addition to those security- and privacy-focused features, Google's Password Checkup now comes built into Chrome. That means you no longer have to download the extension to quickly make sure that your passwords are safe and haven't been compromised.

In this article: gear, google, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Disney titles will be on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America

Disney titles will be on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America

View
Twitter outage takes down Tweetdeck, affects images and DMs

Twitter outage takes down Tweetdeck, affects images and DMs

View
'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

View
What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

View
Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr