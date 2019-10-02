LG’s first true wireless earbuds come with a germ-killing case

As for the headphones themselves, they're about what you expect from a pair of true wireless headphones in 2019. LG claims they feature up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. With fast charging, they can get up to an hour of battery life after just five minutes charging. They'll also feature Google Assistant, with a touchpad on the side giving an easy way to launch the digital assistant. Lastly, they're IPX4-certified water-resistant, so they're safe to use at the gym.

LG plans to launch the Tone+ Free in South Korea first. A black model will arrive at the end of October, with a white variant to follow in November. No word yet on US pricing and availability, but we've reached out to LG to find out if the company plans to release the headphones stateside. We'll update this article when we hear back.