Here's everything Microsoft announced at its Surface event

The Surface Laptop 3 may look like its predecessor, but it's really a major revision with a 15-inch AMD-powered model and 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake Core processors in the 13.5-inch system. You'll also find a host of refinements that include fast charging, USB-A and USB-C ports, a serviceable chassis and far-field microphones to aid voice recognition. You can expect the new PCs to arrive October 22nd starting at $999 for the 13.5-inch variant and $1,199 for its larger edition.

Microsoft's venerable Surface Pro tablet got a mostly welcome update as well. The Surface Pro 7 makes the leap to 10th-gen Intel chips, USB-C (plus USB-A) and more powerful microphones, although some may not be thrilled by battery life shrinking from a claimed 13 hours to 10. The starting price is dropping, though, as the Pro 7 will start at $749 when it ships on October 22nd.

The Surface Pro line now includes a model with a mobile chip inside, and it rethinks many aspects of what you'd expect from the company's two-in-one tablets. The 13-inch Surface Pro X runs on a custom, Snapdragon-influenced SQ1 processor that allows for an extremely slim and light (0.2in and 1.68lbs) body even though it packs LTE connectivity. There's a Slim Pen that charges in the tablet's keyboard cover, too. The Pro X arrives November 5th starting at $999.

After introducing over-ear headphones in 2018, Microsoft has hopped on the true wireless bandwagon with the Surface Earbuds. They charge in a portable case, like you'd expect, but they also have touch controls that enable native Spotify control and Office 365 tie-ins. It can automatically caption what y you're saying in a PowerPoint presentation or help you check Outlook email. They ship during the holiday season for $249.

The company hopes to usher in a future of dual-screen PCs with the Surface Neo. The folding Windows tablet packs two 9-inch screens that combine into a 13-inch area that helps with multitasking. And if you need to type a long message, there's a compact, wirelessly charging keyboard that effectively turns the Neo into a laptop. This is the first known device to use Intel's Lakefield processor, too, and it'll be the flagship hardware for Windows 10X (more on that shortly). You'll be waiting a while to try it, though, as it won't ship until holiday 2020.

There was only one real software introduction at the event, but it was a big one -- Microsoft is making an operating system built for dual-screen PCs like the Surface Neo. Windows 10X is considerably more efficient than standard Windows and sports an interface optimized for dual screens, including more elegant app placement and a more touch-friendly Start menu. It'll arrive alongside the Surface Neo and other dual-screen PCs in fall 2020.

Here's the one thing the leaks didn't reveal: Microsoft is making a phone again, and it's not running Windows. The Surface Duo will run Android across two 5.6-inch screens that provide a total 8.3 inches of space for multitasking or comfortable thumb typing. It can fold 360 degrees to help you take a phone call, too. The Snapdragon 855 currently inside is powerful enough at the moment, although it may feel old if it's still in the finished Duo shipping in holiday 2020.

