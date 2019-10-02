The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's return to ARM-based Windows

From a distance, the Surface Pro X looks like the Surface Pro 7 -- albeit one that's been on a diet. It's 5.3mm thin and weighs 1.68 pounds, which is definitely ultrabook territory. The hybrid has a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2880x1920 resolution, which equates to a pixel density of 267 PPI.

But how does it run? The SQ1 offers seven watts of power which, Panay claimed, is three times "more performance per watt" that the Surface Pro 6. What that means in the real world, though, is unclear. The SQ1's ARM-based architecture means that the Surface Pro X supports LTE out of the box. The device is also compatible with a Surface Slim Pen that has its own recharging tray above the keys on the new Signature Keyboard cover.

Tempted? If so, the Surface Pro X is available to pre-order today for $999. Microsoft says the device will ship and hit store shelves on November 5th.

The Surface Pro X isn't a huge surprise -- such a device has been rumored for months now. Gadget leaker Evan Blass also shared images of the device -- as well as the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 -- a couple of days ago.

Microsoft's previous ARM-powered Surfaces include the Surface RT and Surface 2, which were released in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Both of those devices used Nvidia Tegra chips, though, rather than Qualcomm hardware. The pair ran Windows RT, a now-discontinued version of Windows 8 that was built specifically for ARM architecture. Microsoft hoped they would deliver classic Windows productivity at a price point that was competitive with the (non-Pro) iPad. Windows RT was a watered-down operating system, though, that could only run Windows Store applications. Unsurprisingly, the company's Pro-branded Surface products -- which were more expensive and ran the full version of Windows 8 -- fared better.

A lot has changed, though, in the last six years. Windows 10 is miles better than Windows RT and ARM processors have slowly improved. Microsoft isn't the only one experimenting in this space, either. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book S, a Qualcomm 8cx-powered laptop with a 23-hour battery life, alongside the Galaxy Note 10 in August. It's unclear, though, if the market really wants an ARM-powered Windows laptop at the moment. The battery life of these devices, while impressive, has traditionally been at the expense of raw power. Will Microsoft's Surface Pro X -- and specifically, its custom SQ1 chipset -- solve this issue? If not, it could have limited appeal.