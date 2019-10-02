Surface Pro X hands-on: Microsoft tries Windows on ARM again

It uses a customized SQ1 chipset, though, that the company's chief product officer Panos Panay said has "Snapdragon DNA." It's likely this thing is related to the 8cx processor Qualcomm made and from my very short time with the Pro X so far, it seems powerful enough. I opened the Control Panel to look up system settings and both the Start menu and the app opened quickly.

I also really enjoyed the 13-inch PixelSense display here, which was bright, vibrant and inviting even under the harsh lights at the demo area. I detached the screen from the keyboard, and was impressed by the slim 5.3mm profile. Despite being so thin, the 1.63-pound tablet felt sturdy and elegant. It certainly felt lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and iPad Pro, in my experience.

The new slim Surface Pen sat in a cradle above the keyboard, where it lay charging. It's flatter than most styli I'm used to and feels nicer than the old Surface Pen, though I still prefer the way Samsung's S Pen fits in my hand.

