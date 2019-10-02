Microsoft's Surface Neo will use Intel's next-gen Lakefield CPU

Microsoft's Panos Panay said that the chip for the Surface Neo was specifically designed for dual screen systems. At the same time, Intel managed to reduce the silicon footprint to the point that Microsoft only needed a circuit board half the usual size. That in turn allowed them to make the Neo pretty powerful for its compact form.

Microsoft called the Neo not just a new product, but a new category, and it seems that Intel's 10-nanometer chips will be a part of that. With Microsoft going back to ARM chips for its Surface Pro X, Intel's 3D 10-nanometer tech -- which will also allow for lightweight, power-friendly devices -- can't come a moment too soon.