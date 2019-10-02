Wisconsin firms hope to make more of the radioactive isotope MRIs need

One of the challenges of producing Mo-99 is that it's derived from uranium (the same material used in nuclear weapons and power) and requires a fusion reaction. The US uses half of the global Mo-99 supply, but it doesn't currently produce any of its own. Phoenix LLC and SHINE Medical Technologies hope to change that. Today, the Wisconsin companies announced that they've achieved a new world record for a nuclear fusion reaction in a steady-state system. They're now preparing to use that tech at a medical isotope production facility being built by SHINE.

SHINE plans to produce Mo-99 and other isotopes beginning in 2021. SHINE believes it will be capable of producing enough isotopes to fill one-third of global demand. That could reduce shortages that routinely delay or prevent diagnosis, and SHINE says in the next 50 years, it could improve the lives of one billion people.