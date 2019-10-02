Roku begins offering free episodes from premium subscriptions

Viewers can get a taste of shows like Heartland or Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries with no subscription required. If catching a few episodes of On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Godfather of Harlem or America The Story of Us grabs their interest, they can sign up for subscriptions to premium services including HBO with one click.

Roku didn't state exactly how many episodes would be available for free from each show, nor did it list the full selection of shows that would be included in the free content. So you'll have to do some digging to see if there are episodes which interest you.

The free episodes are available to stream through the Roku Channel now.