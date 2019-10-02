Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft
The Surface Laptop 3 vs. the competition: 13-inch workhorses

The 15-inch model is nice, but the smaller size is where the real battle is waged.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Personal Computing
Microsoft

It's October once more, which means we get to look at some new machines from Microsoft. We're long accustomed to the hybrid Surface Pro line but we're also seeing the third iteration of the company's powerful and stylish Surface Laptop. The 15-inch version packs an AMD Ryzen CPU, but the 13-inch is no slouch thanks to its 10th-gen Ice Lake chip, the better to compete with machines like the XPS 13. To see how the smaller Surface Laptop stacks up against some of the leading 13-inch machines on the market, check out the table below and read our hands-on while you wait for our full review of the new computer later this year.

Surface Laptop 3 13-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch Dell XPS 13 HP Spectre Folio 13
Price starts at $999 $1,299 / $1,499 / $1,799 / $1,999 $999 / $1,149 / $1,349 / $1,449 $1,149 / $1,349
Dimensions 13.5 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches (30.8 x 22.3 x 1.45 cm) 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.49 cm) 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches (30.2 x 19.9 x 1.16 cm) 12.6 x 9.23 x 0.6 inches (32 x 23.44 x 1.52 cm)
Weight 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg)
2.89 pounds (1.31 kg)		 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg) 2.7 pounds (1.23 kg) 3.28 pounds (1.49 kg)
OS Windows 10 macOS Mojave (Catalina coming soon) Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 13.5-inch PixelSense 13.3-inch IPS LED 13.3-inch InfinityEdge 13.3-inch IPS LED
Resolution 2,256 x 1,504 (201 ppi) 2,560 x 1,600 (227 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (166 ppi)
3,840 x 2,160 (331 ppi)		 1,920 x 1,080 (166 ppi)
3,840 x 2,160 (331 ppi)
Processor Intel Core i5 (1.2 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.3 GHz)		 Intel Core i5 (1.4 GHz)
Intel Core i5 (2.4 GHz)		 Intel Core i3 (2.1 GHz)
Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.8 GHz)		 Intel Core i5 (1.3 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.5 GHz)
Memory 8 GB / 16 GB 8 GB 4 GB / 8 GB / 16 GB 8 GB
Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 950 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655		 Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 615
Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 256 / 512 / 1 TB 256 GB
Ports USB 3.0, USB-C, Surface Connect Thunderbolt 3 (x2) Thunderbolt 3 (x2), USB-C 3.1, micro SD Thunderbolt 3 (x2), USB-C 3.1
Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery Up to 11.5 hours (Wh unlisted at this time) 58.2 Wh 52 Wh 54.28 Wh

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
