Image credit: Microsoft
The Surface Pro 7 vs. the Pro 6: What's changed?

Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Personal Computing
Surface Pro devotees can rejoice, for the Pro 7 is here, bringing with it a new 10th-gen processor. But is that enough to get Pro 6 owners to upgrade, or for shoppers to ignore a recent discount on last year's machine? You can take a peek at the changes in the table below and, for a deeper dive into Microsoft's newest hybrid, keep an eye out for our hands-on today as well as our upcoming review in a few weeks.

Surface Pro 7 Surface Pro 6
Price starts at $749 $899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299
Dimensions 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm) 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm)
Weight 1.70 pounds (775 g)
1.73 pounds (790 g)		 1.71 pounds (775 g)
1.75 pounds (792 g)
OS Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 12.3-inch PixelSense 12.3-inch PixelSense
Resolution 2,736 x 1,824 (267 ppi) 2,736 x 1,824 (267 ppi)
Processor Intel Core i3 (1.2 GHz)
Intel Core i5 (1.1 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.3 GHz)		 Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
Memory 4 / 8 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Intel Iris Plus Graphics		 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
Ports USB 3.0, USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSDXC USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD
Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
Battery Up to 10.5 hours (Wh unlisted at this time) 45 Wh

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!

