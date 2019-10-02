The Surface Pro 7 vs. the Pro 6: What's changed?

Surface Pro devotees can rejoice, for the Pro 7 is here, bringing with it a new 10th-gen processor. But is that enough to get Pro 6 owners to upgrade, or for shoppers to ignore a recent discount on last year's machine? You can take a peek at the changes in the table below and, for a deeper dive into Microsoft's newest hybrid, keep an eye out for our hands-on today as well as our upcoming review in a few weeks.
Sponsored Links
|Surface Pro 7
|Surface Pro 6
|Price
|starts at $749
|$899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299
|Dimensions
|11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm)
|11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm)
|Weight
|1.70 pounds (775 g)
1.73 pounds (790 g)
|1.71 pounds (775 g)
1.75 pounds (792 g)
|OS
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Display
|12.3-inch PixelSense
|12.3-inch PixelSense
|Resolution
|2,736 x 1,824 (267 ppi)
|2,736 x 1,824 (267 ppi)
|Processor
|Intel Core i3 (1.2 GHz)
Intel Core i5 (1.1 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.3 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz)
Intel Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
|Memory
|4 / 8 / 16 GB
|8 / 16 GB
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Storage
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|Ports
|USB 3.0, USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSDXC
|USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD
|Wireless
|802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|Battery
|Up to 10.5 hours (Wh unlisted at this time)
|45 Wh
* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.
Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!