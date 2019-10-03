Save $120 on a 32-inch Dell QHD monitor

If you're looking for a new desktop screen, Amazon has a compelling offer on a Dell monitor. The company's S3219D is currently $179.99, down from $299.99. It features a 32-inch VA panel with QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. Additionally, it comes with 5W speakers and a variety of HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports for a good spread of connectivity options.

It also features 99 percent sRGB color gamut coverage, making it a good fit for photo editing work. With FreeSync support, it can also double as a decent gaming monitor if you have an AMD graphics card. Just note that the monitor's refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, so you won't get as smooth of an experience as you would with a 144Hz monitor. It's also not on NVIDIA's list of G-Sync compatible monitors, so your mileage will vary if you own one of the company's GPUs. All that said, for $180 you'll be hard-pressed to find a better monitor for the price, especially one with a QHD panel.