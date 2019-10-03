Latest in Gear

Image credit: Joshua Roberts / Reuters
DOJ will ask Facebook to halt end-to-end encryption plans

AG Barr wants Mark Zuckerberg to give law enforcement backdoor access to messages.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Security
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The Department of Justice is set to ask Facebook to pause plans for end-to-end encryption across all of its messaging services. It will urge the company not to move forward "without ensuring that there is no reduction to user safety."

Attorney General William Barr is set to make the request in an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton also signed the draft letter, which BuzzFeed News and the New York Times obtained before publication. The US and the UK will reportedly announce a data-sharing agreement alongside the release of the letter.

In March, Facebook announced plans for a more privacy-focused approach to its services. It's also working towards unifying messaging across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger with end-to-end encryption.

Barr and the other signees are concerned that end-to-end encryption will hamper law enforcement from tackling illegal activity that occurs through Facebook's messaging platforms. That includes child sexual exploitation, terrorism and election meddling. Earlier this week, a NYT report indicated there were almost 12 million reports of child sexual abuse material on Messenger last year.

The letter argues Facebook should "enable law enforcement to obtain lawful access to content in a readable and usable format," effectively providing authorities with backdoor access to messaging across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. It will ask Facebook to work with governments to ensure that's the case.

It also urges Facebook and other companies to "embed the safety of the public in system designs, thereby enabling [Zuckerberg] to continue to act against illegal content effectively with no reduction to safety, and facilitating the prosecution of offenders and safeguarding of victims."

Source: BuzzFeed News, New York Times
In this article: department of justice, departmentofjustice, encryption, end-to-end, end-to-end encryption, endtoendencryption, facebook, gear, instagram, justice department, messenger, politics, security, whatsapp, william barr, williambarr
