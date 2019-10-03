Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Facebook's new misinformation policy doesn’t include political ads

The policy essentially gives politicians free range to post almost anything.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Facebook has updated its policies to make it even easier for politicians to post misleading ads. In a change first spotted by Popular Information, the company has narrowed down what it defines as "misinformation." Prior to this week, Facebook's guidelines on the topic were more inclusive, saying, "ads, landing pages, and business practices must not contain deceptive, false, or misleading content..." By contrast, that same section now says, "Facebook prohibits ads that include claims debunked by third-party fact checkers..."

A recent ad from the Trump campaign is an example of why this policy is problematic. This week, the campaign posted a new ad attacking Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The 30-second ad claims "Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion dollars if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son's company." The ad's claim was quickly debunked by Politifact and Factcheck.org, two organizations that Facebook partners with for fact-checking.

However, a spokesperson for Facebook told Popular Information the ad doesn't run afoul of the company's new policy because "political figures" are exempt from the rule. Nick Clegg, the company's vice president of global affairs and communications (and a former politician) explained the policy in September. "We will not send organic content or ads from politicians to our third-party fact-checking partners for review," he said at the time. "However, when a politician shares previously debunked content including links, videos and photos, we plan to demote that content, display related information from fact-checkers, and reject its inclusion in advertisements."

What makes Facebook's policy even more problematic is that the company hasn't said how it defines political figures. Twitter, for instance, limits the label to individuals with verified accounts that are either running for an elected position or are already serving in government. They must also have at least 100,000 followers.

We've reached out to Facebook for comment, and we'll update this article when the company responds.

Via: Popular Information
Source: Facebook
In this article: ads, advertising, donald trump, facebook, fact checking, gear, internet, misinformation, politicians, politics
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft is right: Dual displays are a safer bet than folding screens

Microsoft is right: Dual displays are a safer bet than folding screens

View
HBO moves 'Sesame Street' to its more expensive Max service

HBO moves 'Sesame Street' to its more expensive Max service

View
Bose discontinues its Sleepbuds due to battery issues

Bose discontinues its Sleepbuds due to battery issues

View
Disney+ may not be on Fire TV due to a reported ad dispute

Disney+ may not be on Fire TV due to a reported ad dispute

View
Google and Ivanka Trump unveil a tech job training program

Google and Ivanka Trump unveil a tech job training program

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr