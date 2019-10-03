Facebook's new misinformation policy doesn’t include political ads

A recent ad from the Trump campaign is an example of why this policy is problematic. This week, the campaign posted a new ad attacking Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The 30-second ad claims "Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion dollars if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son's company." The ad's claim was quickly debunked by Politifact and Factcheck.org, two organizations that Facebook partners with for fact-checking.

However, a spokesperson for Facebook told Popular Information the ad doesn't run afoul of the company's new policy because "political figures" are exempt from the rule. Nick Clegg, the company's vice president of global affairs and communications (and a former politician) explained the policy in September. "We will not send organic content or ads from politicians to our third-party fact-checking partners for review," he said at the time. "However, when a politician shares previously debunked content including links, videos and photos, we plan to demote that content, display related information from fact-checkers, and reject its inclusion in advertisements."

What makes Facebook's policy even more problematic is that the company hasn't said how it defines political figures. Twitter, for instance, limits the label to individuals with verified accounts that are either running for an elected position or are already serving in government. They must also have at least 100,000 followers.

We've reached out to Facebook for comment, and we'll update this article when the company responds.