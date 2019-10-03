Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: GOAT
GOAT's new AR feature lets you 'try on' the hottest sneaker drops

It's the latest AR endeavor from the online sneaker marketplace.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
15m ago in Design
Comments
GOAT

Online sneaker marketplace GOAT is rolling out an augmented reality "Try-On" feature, letting you virtually wear some of the rarest and most expensive kicks in the world, without having to stump up megabucks for the privilege. It's early days for the feature, but it adds to GOAT's roster of existing AR activities, which included unveiling pre-release Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG's in AR before they officially launched earlier this year. The company's digital ambitions have already attracted a lot of attention from more traditional sneaker retailers -- Foot Locker, for example, invested $100 million in GOAT earlier this year.

In this article: AR, av, business, design, entertainment, feature, GOAT, marketplace, mobile, sneakers, Try-On
