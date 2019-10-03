NASA shares the odd sounds from its Mars seismometer

There's also an indication of how Mars affects the seismometer itself. A third recording includes the "dinks and donks" from SEIS' parts as they expand and contract in Mars' more dramatic temperature changes. If the earlier clips were for bass heads, this is more for experimental sorts. It's musique concrète from 140 million miles away.

This is partly meant to show off InSight's technology. There's no doubt that it's useful, though. The seismometer is helping to understand Mars beyond the surface. It's also a reminder that planetary exploration isn't just about taking pretty pictures. There's a whole range of sensory experiences, and this could make Mars feel real in a way that mere images can't convey.