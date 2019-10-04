Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Apple will fix some iPhone 6s 'no power' issues for free

The company says some iPhone 6s units may suffer from component failure.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Some iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices may suddenly refuse to switch on due to component failure, and Apple has launched a repair program to fix them for free. While the tech giant didn't say what parts are prone to failure, it said the issue only affects devices manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019. That's after Apple discontinued the model in the US following the announcement of the iPhone XS and XR, but as Bloomberg noted, the company continued selling the 6s models in select markets like India.

If your iPhone 6s is relatively new and simply refused to switch on one day, you can check its serial number on the program's official page and see if it's eligible for free repair. Take note that the company says it "may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase," so you may be out of luck if you bought your device overseas. If your phone is eligible for free repair, though, and you already paid to have it fixed, you can contact Apple for a refund. The program will cover all affected phones for two years after purchase, so the program will likely be available until 2021.

Via: Bloomberg
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, gear, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, mobile, repair program
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Iron Man VR' will hit PS VR February 28th

'Iron Man VR' will hit PS VR February 28th

View
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency loses backing from PayPal

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency loses backing from PayPal

View
Instagram’s Threads is compelling, but kind of creepy

Instagram’s Threads is compelling, but kind of creepy

View
NHTSA reviews claims Tesla should have recalled 2,000 cars

NHTSA reviews claims Tesla should have recalled 2,000 cars

View
Le Creuset's Star Wars collection includes a $900 dutch oven

Le Creuset's Star Wars collection includes a $900 dutch oven

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr