Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Save up to $129 on the Apple Watch Series 4

Not a bad deal, considering it's very similar to the new Series 5.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

It was less than a month ago that Apple unveiled its latest smartwatch, but already Amazon has discounted the Series 5's predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 4. The deepest discounts come with the base silver aluminum and white sport band versions of the 44mm models. The GPS model is currently $349.97, down from $429. Meanwhile, Amazon has discounted the more expensive GPS + Cellular variant by $129.03, making it $399.97 to start, instead of $529. The almost 25 percent discount on the latter model is the biggest price drop on the Series 4 to date.

If you want the Series 4 in a different finish, Amazon has discounted the gold, space black and space gray models as well, though only by $50 if it has them in stock. Likewise, the 40mm models are on sale as well, but again only by a modest $50 for both the GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. With the discount, the two wearables start at $349 and $449 respectively.

If you're thinking about buying a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4 is still one of the best you can buy. While Apple's latest wearable is excellent, besides an always-on display, it doesn't feature any new fitness-related features or better battery life over the Series 4.

Via: 9to5Toys
Source: Amazon (1), (2)
In this article: amazon, apple, apple watch, Apple Watch Series 4, apple watch series 5, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Series 4, watchos, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Red Dead Redemption 2' is coming to PC on November 5th

'Red Dead Redemption 2' is coming to PC on November 5th

View
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Fold fall woefully short of 200,000 folds

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Fold fall woefully short of 200,000 folds

View
Chrome will block HTTP content from loading on secure sites

Chrome will block HTTP content from loading on secure sites

View
Snapchat's first swipeable lens is an AR partnership with Tinder

Snapchat's first swipeable lens is an AR partnership with Tinder

View
NASA will soon start testing its first all-electric X-plane

NASA will soon start testing its first all-electric X-plane

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr