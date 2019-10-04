Save up to $129 on the Apple Watch Series 4

It was less than a month ago that Apple unveiled its latest smartwatch, but already Amazon has discounted the Series 5's predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 4. The deepest discounts come with the base silver aluminum and white sport band versions of the 44mm models. The GPS model is currently $349.97, down from $429. Meanwhile, Amazon has discounted the more expensive GPS + Cellular variant by $129.03, making it $399.97 to start, instead of $529. The almost 25 percent discount on the latter model is the biggest price drop on the Series 4 to date.
If you want the Series 4 in a different finish, Amazon has discounted the gold, space black and space gray models as well, though only by $50 if it has them in stock. Likewise, the 40mm models are on sale as well, but again only by a modest $50 for both the GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. With the discount, the two wearables start at $349 and $449 respectively.
If you're thinking about buying a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4 is still one of the best you can buy. While Apple's latest wearable is excellent, besides an always-on display, it doesn't feature any new fitness-related features or better battery life over the Series 4.