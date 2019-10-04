Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram / Facebook
Instagram takes its first steps into becoming an AR changing room

The feature comes courtesy of Facebook’s Spark AR platform.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Business
Instagram / Facebook

As part of its ongoing commerce push, Facebook now allows you to use its Spark AR platform to digitally try on items you can purchase through Instagram. Instagram confirmed in an email that it has launched a pilot where you're able to check out eyewear from Ray-Ban and Warby Parker, in addition to cosmetics from MAC and NARS. The functionality is accessible directly from feed posts, as well as shop pages and stories.

The feature allows you to experiment with different colors and models as well. Using lipstick as an example, you can see how different shades look by tapping through a color selector toward the bottom of the interface. Once you've tried on a product, you can purchase it without leaving Instagram. It's also possible to invite your friends to try something on through stories and direct messages. To check out the feature, you'll need the latest version of Instagram on iOS or Android.

While it seemed inevitable Facebook would find a way to use Spark AR to sell products, the company has done fun things with the platform too. In August, the company opened up Spark AR, allowing anyone to create their own augmented reality filters.

In this article: augmented reality, business, commerce, e-commerce, facebook, gear, instagram, online shopping, spark ar
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
