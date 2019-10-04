Latest in Gaming

'Return of the Obra Dinn' comes to consoles on October 15th

The maritime whodunit is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Roughly twelve months ago, Return of the Obra Dinn stunned Mac and PC players with its time-travelling detective work. We shouldn't have been surprised -- the monochromatic adventure was developed by Lucas Pope, the creative mind behind the award-winning Papers, Please. If you're a console player that's yet to explore the 19th-century ship, good news: the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 18th. As far as we know, the console and PC versions are identical. (Fingers crossed you can still change the filter to emulate your favorite retro hardware!)

If you're not familiar, here's the basic setup: you play an agent-investigator-type tasked by the East India Company to figure why on earth everyone disappeared aboard the Obra Dinn in the early 1800s. Your greatest asset is the Memento Mortem, a magical pocket watch that can show you the exact moment any person died. (Well, provided you can find their corpse first.) You're allowed to wander around this freeze frame and listen to some audio snippets before the crew member's death. Some of what you've seen will be logged automatically in a logbook. Otherwise, it's on you to piece everything together and determine what happened.

