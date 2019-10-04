Latest in Gear

Image credit: TRI
save
Save
share

Toyota is using VR to train robots as in-home helpers

The VR training system allows human teachers to train robots on arbitrary tasks.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Robots
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TRI

Home robots could make all of our lives easier, and perhaps most importantly, they could allow seniors to live more independently. But training robots to operate in homes is difficult because each home is unique and filled with so many objects in different combinations and layouts. Toyota Research Institute (TRI) may have a solution: using virtual reality to change the way we train robots.

The VR training system allows human teachers to see what the robot is seeing live, in 3D, from its sensors. The teacher can instruct the robot and annotate the 3D scene, for instance adding a note on how to grasp a handle. This allows human trainers to teach robots arbitrary tasks with a variety of objects, instead of specific tasks like they would perform in a more controlled setting.

TRI's system allows the robots to be more flexible. They don't require a complete map of the house. Instead, they only need to understand the objects that are relevant to a behavior being performed. And thanks to fleet learning, once one robot is trained in a task, they all learn it.

The system isn't perfect yet. In its video, TRI reminds viewers that it creates research prototypes, not product concepts. Still, the VR-based system could change the way robots learn and how we're able to use them in different settings.

Source: Toyota Research Institute
In this article: 3D, fleet learning, gear, home, home robot, robotics, robots, teach, toyota, toyota research institute, train, training, tri, virtual reality, vr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be a Google Stadia launch title

'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be a Google Stadia launch title

View
Two classic ‘House of the Dead’ games are being remade for current consoles

Two classic ‘House of the Dead’ games are being remade for current consoles

View
The best laptop stands

The best laptop stands

View
'Red Dead Redemption 2' is coming to PC on November 5th

'Red Dead Redemption 2' is coming to PC on November 5th

View
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Fold fall woefully short of 200,000 folds

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Fold fall woefully short of 200,000 folds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr