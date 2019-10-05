Image credit: Engadget Podcast

    The Engadget Podcast returns!

    Get ready for our first episode on Microsoft's latest Surface devices.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    2h ago in Gadgetry
    Get your headphones ready folks, because the Engadget Podcast is back in action! Keep an eye out early next week for our first episode in two years, hosted by myself and reviews editor Cherlynn Low. We'll be diving deep into Microsoft's Surface event from this week, and posing this question: Is Microsoft making better PCs than Apple now? Yes, we're feeling a bit saucy.

    You can also expect to hear more about the latest Surface devices, including the Surface Pro X, Pro 7 and Laptop 3, as well as our thoughts on Microsoft's foray into dual-screen devices with the Surface Neo and Duo. (Spoiler: They solve a lot of the problems with foldable phones.) If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments!

