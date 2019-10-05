Second season of 'Lost in Space' premieres December 24th

It's clear from the outset that the Robinsons (particularly Will) are determined to find Robot, but that's really just one of the challenges. Not everything is straightforward as they seek to rejoin the other colonists, especially not as they grapple with the cunning Dr. Smith and charismatic Don West. There's also a new wrinkle this time in the form of Ben Adler, an academic peer to Maureen who shares more of a bond with Will.

There's a lot riding on the new season. The initial season racked up 6.3 million US viewers in its first three days, and it was the centerpiece of Netflix's library for months. The follow-up has to both cater to loyal fans and compete for new viewers with an increasingly packed lineup that includes heavyweight movies in addition to the usual crop of episodic material.