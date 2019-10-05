Sound United won't acquire Pioneer and Onkyo home audio

Completion of the acquisition hinged on several conditions, including satisfactory due diligence and securing of committed financing. According to a statement released by Sound United and reported by HD Guru, the companies decided not to push through with the agreement after determining that they can't fulfill all those conditions and close the deal by its November 30th deadline.

Onkyo reportedly decided to dedicate its attention to running its home AV business instead of focusing on B2B products and services like it wanted to do after selling to Sound United. Forbes says the Japanese company still believes there's value in the deal, though, and is open to discussions if conditions change.