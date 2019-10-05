'Star Trek: Picard' debuts January 23rd, 2020

For one, CBS has surprise-released the first of its Short Treks mini episodes -- you can watch "Q&A" right now. The short tells the tale of Spock's first day aboard the Enterprise and the headaches that ensue when he's stuck in a lift with Number One. Future episodes will appear October 10th, November 14th, December 12th and January 9th. Yes, CBS is dribbling this out, but it will give you a quick fix of Star Trek.

NYCC also provided a teaser trailer for the third season of Discovery. As viewers will know, this next chapter throws the crew of the Discovery into a far-flung future (930 years later, to be exact) where everything is uncertain -- including the fate of sentient life. CBS still hasn't said when season 3 premieres beyond a vague 2020 window, but it won't be shocking if the media giant gives Picard some breathing room.