Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet finally has a USB-C port

Amazon claims about 12 hours of mixed use on the new model. When it comes time to charge the device, the company has finally added USB-C connectivity. Amazon hasn't mentioned exactly how quickly the Fire HD 10 can charge through USB-C other than to say it's "fast and easy." On the software front, Amazon is adding picture-in-picture support to Fire OS -- allowing you to watch a video while browsing, for example.

You can pre-order the new Fire HD 10 starting today, and it will launch on October 30th. It's available in four colors: plum, twilight blue, black and white. Amazon will also offer cases for $39.99 in five different colors: plum, twilight blue, charcoal black, sandstone white and sage. People who pre-order the Fire HD 10 before October 30th will get a free copy of Minecraft.

Alongside the Fire HD 10, Amazon also announced a Kids Edition Fire HD 10. The Kids Edition model features all the same enhancements as the standard model, plus a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a complimentary one-year subscription to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited subscription. FreeTime Unlimited is Amazon's content subscription for kids. It includes some 20,000 titles, including books, videos and apps, aimed at children between the ages of 3 to 12. Prime members can get a subscription to FreeTime Unlimited starting at $2.99 per month. Otherwise, the service costs $4.99 for one child. Alternatively, there are pre-paid yearly options for families with up to four children.

Like the Fire HD 10, the Kids Edition model is available to pre-order today, and will ship on October 30th. You can buy the Kids Edition in three different colors: blue, pink or purple. With the extra guarantee and included subscription, the 32GB Kids Edition Fire HD 10 costs $199. However, if you buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets at the same time, Amazon will give you a $50 discount on the total price of the two devices.

In one last piece of kids-focused news, Amazon also announced today that it's bringing FreeTime Unlimited and its FreeTime app to a variety of Fire TV devices. The FreeTime app allows parents to manage their kids' screentime, in addition to adding age restrictions and removing content. FreeTime is available on the second-generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, as well as first and second-generation Fire TVs. The company also plans to bring the app to select Fire TV Edition smart televisions.