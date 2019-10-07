The Engadget Podcast: Is Microsoft making better PCs than Apple?

Microsoft dropped a load of Surfaces on us last week, each impressive in their own right. We were wowed by the Surface Pro X, Pro 7 and Laptop 3 -- and of course, we can't wait to hear more about the dual-screen Surface Neo and Duo. It's hard not to compare all of those computers to Apple and its relatively straightforward lineup of Macbooks. This week on the Engadget podcast, reviews editor Cherlynn Low and I dive into one big question: Is Microsoft making better PCs than Apple?

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! (Apologies in advance for the the Skype audio quality on Cherlynn's side. We'll be in a studio next week!)

