Google's Pixel 3a drops to $349 on Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 is right around the corner, but the hottest deals might be for its budget Pixel 3a and 3a XL counterparts. Amazon has discounted both phones for the first time, cutting $50 off the price to sell the 64GB Pixel 3a for $349 and its larger 3a XL sibling for $429. When the Pixel 4 is likely to cost much more, that makes these deals considerably sweeter if you're looking for an official Google phone without the frills.