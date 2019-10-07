Latest in Security

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Instagram is helping users avoid phishing scams

You can cross-check an official list of emails from Instagram.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The tech-literate might think we're impervious to phishing scams, but even the best of us get fooled once in a while. Fraudsters are constantly getting better at using email to impersonate friends, coworkers and big brands to obtain people's personal information and passwords. As a measure against these cons, Instagram's new security feature adds a list of official emails the company has sent to the app's security tab, letting users double check whether an email they've received is from the company or a scammer.

Instagram Email Phishing Security Feature

The list displays security-related emails that instagram has sent within the past two weeks. A secondary tab lists emails that aren't security-related, such as announcements about new features or direct message notifications. If you received an email from Instagram with a subject prompting you to change your password, for example, you could open up the app, check to see if that email is listed in the security tab, and then either delete it or read it depending on if it's a genuine message.

It's encouraging to see social media companies embracing increased levels of security. However, most problems come from data breaches and bugs rather than phishing scams. Earlier this year, third parties exposed the data of 540 million Facebook users. Last year, Twitter urged all of its users to change their passwords after every login credential was accidentally converted from a hashed code into easily readable plain text. At least with measures against phishing like this Instagram feature, more users can take their accounts' security into their own hands.

In this article: facebook, instagram, mobile, phishing, security, social
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

View
macOS Catalina is available to download today

macOS Catalina is available to download today

View
Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

View
Apple's excellent Powerbeats Pro are $50 off

Apple's excellent Powerbeats Pro are $50 off

View
Sony A7R IV review: 61 megapixels of pure camera power

Sony A7R IV review: 61 megapixels of pure camera power

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr