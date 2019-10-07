Latest in Gear

Image credit: Intel
save
Save
share

Intel's workstation X-series chips are a bit faster and much cheaper

Intel also updated its W-Series Xeon chips used in the iMac Pro.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Intel

Following a leak last week, Intel has officially revealed performance figures and other data for its 18-core i9 Extreme Edition and other 9th-gen X-Series chips. As we already knew, the 10-, 12-, 14- and 18-core chips can be boosted to speeds up to 4.8 GHz. That will apparently yield a modest performance bump of seven percent for Maya and 3DS Max rendering tasks compared to the last-gen models. The chips will also double the "inference" AI throughput, but that will only be of benefit to deep-learning specialists.

Intel didn't mention gaming performance increases, as the chips are aimed more at creators and researchers, but gamers can probably expect a similarly modest gain. Other new features include 72 PCIe 3.0 lanes, WiFi 6 support and faster ethernet. Unlike AMD, Intel doesn't plan to support PCIe 4.0 this year, despite the potential for incredible NVMe SSD speeds. Despite the confusing new 10xxx nomenclature, Intel has emphasized that these are 9th-generation, not 10th-generation chips.

Intel Core X-Series and W-series Xeon updates

As we've already noted, the best part about the X-Series is the much-reduced prices, ranging from $590 for the 10-core i9-10980XE to $979 for the 18-core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition. The original 18-core i9-7980XE chip, which could hit a 4.4 GHz boost, cost $2,000 at launch.

Along with the X-Series CPUs, Intel showed off its latest W-2200 Xeon CPUs. Again, it promised a minor performance increase of 10 percent over the last generation for 3D rendering and 11 percent for 4K editing, with 2.2 times better AI inference performance.

However, Intel lowered the prices of those products significantly, too. The 18-core W-2295 model is now $1,333 compared to over $2,000, while the 10-core model runs $778. Note that these W-series chips are the same ones used by Apple in its iMac Pro series, so hopefully we'll see an update to those models soon.

In this article: 9th-generation, CPU, gear, intel, personal computing, personalcomputing, processors, X-series, Xeon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iFixit tears down Samsung's 'improved' Galaxy Fold

iFixit tears down Samsung's 'improved' Galaxy Fold

View
Twitch is officially available on the Apple TV

Twitch is officially available on the Apple TV

View
Google's Pixel 3a drops to $349 on Amazon

Google's Pixel 3a drops to $349 on Amazon

View
Adidas made a Snapchat game to drop limited, 8-bit-themed baseball cleats

Adidas made a Snapchat game to drop limited, 8-bit-themed baseball cleats

View
Samsung launches Chromebook 4 and 4+ with prices starting at $230

Samsung launches Chromebook 4 and 4+ with prices starting at $230

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr