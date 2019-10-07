Samsung launches Chromebook 4 and 4+ with prices starting at $230

Samsung has released not one, but two follow-up devices to the Chromebook 3, and they're both just as affordable as their predecessor. The Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixel) display and weighs 2.6 pounds like its predecessor, while the larger Chromebook 4+ has a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display and weighs in a bit more at 3.75 pounds. Both devices are powered by a Celeron N4000 processor and can have up to 64GB of storage and up to 6GB of RAM. They also have Gigabit Wi-Fi capabilities, as well as built-in access to Google Assistant and the Play Store.