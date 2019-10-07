Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sonos
save
Save
share

Sonos is launching a speaker rental service

An affordable way to 'try before you buy.'
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sonos

Sonos has a reputation for producing high quality speakers, although they aren't the cheapest. Recently, the company has been offering more affordable versions of its products including two speakers it made in collaboration with IKEA. Now, there's yet another way for people to get Sonos sound in their homes for less cash: a speaker rental service called Flex, currently only available in the Netherlands.

There are three options for speaker rental currently available, as found by The Verge: "For Every Room," which offers two Sonos One speakers for €15 ($16) per month, the "For Your TV" package which includes a Sonos Beam soundbar in addition to two Sonos One speakers for €25 ($27) per month and the "For Home Theater" package which includes a Sonos Playbar, a subwoofer and two Sonos One speakers, plus free installation if you live in Amsterdam, for €50 ($55) per month.

For comparison, in the Netherlands a Sonos One costs €229 ($251) to buy, a Beam costs €449 ($493), a Playbar costs €799 ($877) and a subwoofer costs €799 ($877). Sonos says the subscription is flexible and can be adjusted or cancelled every month. So for home cinema fans who are renters or who want to try out the products before putting a lot of money down, the service could be a good option.

A Sonos spokesperson confirmed that Flex is limited to the Netherlands for now and that the company doesn't have anything to share regarding its expansion plans.

Via: The Verge
Source: Sonos
In this article: av, gear, hardware subscription, sonos, subscription
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: California's crackdown on political and porn deepfakes

The Morning After: California's crackdown on political and porn deepfakes

View
PlayStation 4 update delivers 16-player parties and Android Remote Play for all

PlayStation 4 update delivers 16-player parties and Android Remote Play for all

View
California cracks down on political and pornographic deepfakes

California cracks down on political and pornographic deepfakes

View
Vodafone tests open cellular radio tech that could lower call costs

Vodafone tests open cellular radio tech that could lower call costs

View
Tesla will let you customize your car's horn and movement sounds

Tesla will let you customize your car's horn and movement sounds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr