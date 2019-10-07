Latest in Gear

Image credit: Via
save
Save
share

Via's on-demand van service comes to Apple's backyard

Cupertino commuters have a choice before the self-driving shuttles arrive.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Via

Via's on-demand vans have been available in a handful of cities, but now the company is aiming for a particularly obvious market: Silicon Valley commuters. The city of Cupertino and Via are launching an alternative public transportation network on October 29th that will let locals hail a Mercedes shuttle van to travel within the city, including to and from Apple Park -- helpful for staff who want a relatively inexpensive ride to work. You'll also find a "satellite zone" of service around the Sunnyvale CalTrain station to help commuters complete their trips.

This isn't round-the-clock service. The vans will only be available from 6AM to 8PM Monday to Friday, and 9AM to 5PM on Saturdays. They'll at least be vaguely affordable at $5 per ride, $17 per week or $60 per month -- inexpensive if they're supplementing or replacing a car for the daily drive.

As with similar deployments, the city hopes this will reduce traffic and emissions (while making a tidy sum for Via, of course). You might have less of an urge to use or even own a car if Via covers most of your needs. However, this could also be considered a preemptive strike. Apple is said to be working on self-driving employee shuttles that could fulfill a similar role. Via's vans could snap up some of that market before those autonomous shuttles arrive, not to mention offer service to people who aren't Apple employees.

Source: Via
In this article: apple, apple park, cupertino, gear, internet, public transportation, ride hailing, services, shuttle, transportation, van, via
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

View
macOS Catalina is available to download today

macOS Catalina is available to download today

View
Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

View
Apple's excellent Powerbeats Pro are $50 off

Apple's excellent Powerbeats Pro are $50 off

View
Sony A7R IV review: 61 megapixels of pure camera power

Sony A7R IV review: 61 megapixels of pure camera power

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr