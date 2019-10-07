Via's on-demand van service comes to Apple's backyard

This isn't round-the-clock service. The vans will only be available from 6AM to 8PM Monday to Friday, and 9AM to 5PM on Saturdays. They'll at least be vaguely affordable at $5 per ride, $17 per week or $60 per month -- inexpensive if they're supplementing or replacing a car for the daily drive.

As with similar deployments, the city hopes this will reduce traffic and emissions (while making a tidy sum for Via, of course). You might have less of an urge to use or even own a car if Via covers most of your needs. However, this could also be considered a preemptive strike. Apple is said to be working on self-driving employee shuttles that could fulfill a similar role. Via's vans could snap up some of that market before those autonomous shuttles arrive, not to mention offer service to people who aren't Apple employees.