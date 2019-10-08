Adobe is blocking Venezuelan users to comply with US Executive Order

"The US Government issued Executive Order 13884, the practical effect of which is to prohibit almost all transactions and services between U.S. companies, entities, and individuals in Venezuela," Adobe says on the support site. "To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela."

Confusingly, however, Executive Order 13884 covers the blocking of property of the government of Venezuela, and not business relationships with individual citizens of the country. It's not clear if Adobe is trying to stay extra safe by cutting business ties with the country entirely or whether there is some other issue preventing it from selling to private individuals there.

Adobe says the ban will last until the US government decides to lift the Executive Order. Affected users won't be able to access free or paid Adobe products, and those who have already paid for their subscription won't receive a refund as Adobe says the order prevents it from offering refunds or credit.

Users in Venezuela will lose access to their Adobe accounts on October 28th, so they should download and save any material they want to keep from their accounts as soon as possible.