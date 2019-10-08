'Apex Legends' will bring back solo mode in a Halloween event

This being Apex, you can also expect a string of event-oriented cosmetics, including appropriate character skins (such as a Frankenstein's-monster version of Gibraltar) and two intimidating weapon skins. Also, Respawn is changing how you unlock the Heirloom item this time around. If you unlock all 24 of Fight or Fright's items (using free currency, paid currency or simply picking it up at random), you get a Lifeline Heirloom set for free. It'll show up in Apex Packs after the event.

While this isn't the straightforward solo option many would crave (or differently-sized squads, for that matter), it does suggest that the developers are aware of the appeal. We wouldn't be shocked to see solo mode become a mainstay feature at some stage.