Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget
save
Save
share

Save over $100 on Bose's QC35 II noise-canceling headphones

To get the full discount, you'll need to use a discount code.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Billy Steele / Engadget

If you have a long-haul flight coming up, a Rakuten merchant has discounted Bose's popular QC35 II noise-canceling headphones by $86.04. With the discount, the headphones now start at $263.95. You can get an additional 15 percent off after tax by using the "SAVE15" coupon code Rakuten is currently promoting. To put those savings in perspective, a $50 discount is typically the most you'll see on the QC35 II headphones.

While they're no longer the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, the QC35 II headphones are the elder statesmen of the market. They've been saving the sanity of frequent flyers from planes full of crying babes for years, and as such a lot of people swear by them. Highlight features include 20-hour battery life, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, and support for Apple's AAC Bluetooth audio codec. They're also considered one of the more comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones you can buy currently.

Buy Bose QC35 II from Rakuten - $264

Source: Rakuten
In this article: av, bluetooth headphones, bose, Bose QuietComfort35 II, engadgetdeals, gear, headphones, noise cancelling, qc35 ii
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'The End of the F***ing World' returns to Netflix November 5th

'The End of the F***ing World' returns to Netflix November 5th

View
'Doom Eternal' is delayed to March 2020

'Doom Eternal' is delayed to March 2020

View
Apple's Sidecar feature only works on newer Macs

Apple's Sidecar feature only works on newer Macs

View
Toys 'R' Us debuts a new website, but you're really buying from Target

Toys 'R' Us debuts a new website, but you're really buying from Target

View
Blizzard bans 'Hearthstone' pro for Hong Kong protest support

Blizzard bans 'Hearthstone' pro for Hong Kong protest support

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr