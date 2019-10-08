Save over $100 on Bose's QC35 II noise-canceling headphones

While they're no longer the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, the QC35 II headphones are the elder statesmen of the market. They've been saving the sanity of frequent flyers from planes full of crying babes for years, and as such a lot of people swear by them. Highlight features include 20-hour battery life, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, and support for Apple's AAC Bluetooth audio codec. They're also considered one of the more comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones you can buy currently.

