Image credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images
ESPN will create a daily sports show for Quibi's streaming service

The 'snackable' service will have more than star-studded entertainment.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Quibi's upcoming mobile video service is so far focused on short-form shows from celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba and Steven Spielberg, but sports are now set to be part of the package as well. ESPN has agreed to create a daily sports show for Quibi that will recap the "biggest moments" and deliver breaking news. While the finer points of the show haven't been mentioned, it will be the exclusive US multi-sport provider for Quibi's curated news programming and should be ready when Quibi itself debuts in April 2020.

This is on top of plans for an original CBS News show, 60 in 6, that will adapt 60 Minutes' storytelling to a much shorter (as the name implies, 6 minutes) format. It too arrives on Quibi in April.

It's a big deal for Quibi, although not surprising given the big names attached to the service. ESPN owner Disney is backing the service (among other media and tech giants), and it was created by DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg with HP veteran Meg Whitman as CEO. There's a lot of confidence in Quibi months ahead of launch, and Disney is no doubt hoping that bite-sized ESPN segments will encourage people to sign up for ESPN+ or even conventional TV channels.

Source: ESPN Press Room
In this article: 60 minutes, cbs, cbs news, entertainment, espn, internet, jeffrey katzenberg, meg whitman, mobile, quibi, services, sports, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
