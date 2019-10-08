Google streamlines music transfers between Home and Nest devices

The feature is also accessible through the Google Home app, allowing you to send audio to a variety of different devices through the app's casting interface. If you own one of Nest's smart displays and a Chromecast connected TV, you can also use the feature to move YouTube videos between those devices. Lastly, stream transfer allows you to organize multiple speakers into a single group. You can then move music and podcasts between a single device and a group of speakers.

When it comes to music, stream transfer is compatible with YouTube Music, Spotify and Pandora, as well as a variety of other audio apps. At launch, YouTube is the only app that supports moving videos. We've reached out to the company to see if we can get a full list of compatible music apps, so stay tuned. Notably, it looks like one limitation of the feature is that it doesn't work with third-party Assistant-enabled smart speakers such as the Sonos One. Thankfully, smart speakers like the ones Sonos sells have had their own take on stream transfer for a while now; in fact, Google is a bit late to the party when it comes to this type of functionality. But better late than never.

Google says stream transfer is rolling out starting today.