Netflix's '3%' gets its own voice game on Alexa and Google Assistant

Players will undertake a number of skill-based challenges, taking on "The Process" in a campaign that's slated to get fresh updates, episodes and tasks throughout the year. The game's developer, Portugal-based Doppio, is no stranger to voice-based games, although The 3% Challenge is a slight departure from its norm as the company has primarily focused on conversational games about life and love. As Doppio CEO Jeferson Valadares says, "We can't wait for players to see where we are taking the medium." To get started, just say "Alexa, open the three percent challenge," or "Hey Google, talk to the three percent challenge.