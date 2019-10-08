Latest in Gear

Sling adds a 'Micro Guide' and simpler search to Xbox and smart TVs

You won't have to disrupt what you're watching to see what's on.
Sling is giving its living room interface some decidedly useful tune-ups, including one designed to stay out of your way. Its app for LG TVs, Samsung TVs and the Xbox One now includes a "Micro Guide" that won't obscure as much of what you're watching while you're trying to find out what's next. There are channel filters at the top to help you quickly pick a movie or otherwise shift categories.

Beyond this, you'll find a revamped search that sits on the left side and helps you navigate the on-screen keyboard. You'll also see popular searches by default, and your own results will be sorted into categories like "channels" and "movies." If you know what you're looking for, then, it shouldn't take long before you can start watching.

Source: What's On Sling
