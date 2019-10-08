TCL opens up pre-orders for its 8-series 4K QLED TVs

The display's also compatible with the forthcoming iPQ Engine Mobile iOS and Android app. You'll be able to use certified devices (for instance, Pixel phones and iPhones) to calibrate your TV's colors more accurately than you'd likely otherwise be able to without dedicated tools.

Both the 6-series and the 8-series include an Auto Game Mode. That recognizes when you're playing PC or console games to optimize low latency and picture settings.

More realistic performance and colors, closer to the limits of human vision. The 8-Series is now available for pre-order, exclusively at Best Buy.

What primarily sets the 8-series apart from the 6-series is its backlight technology. TCL says the 8-series is the first TV to use mini-LED tech. It has more than 25,000 individual lights, through which TCL claims to offer "highly precise local dimming" and "smooth, uniform and bright illumination." Many LCD TVs have a few hundred standard LEDs. TCL also suggests the 8-series offers beefed-up motion performance for smoother visuals than the 6-series, while it includes a "Premium Pedestal" stand.

The 8-series costs $2,000 for the 65-inch model and $3,000 for the 75-inch variant. The Best Buy product pages suggest the TVs will start shipping next month. TCL also noted 8K versions will be available soon.