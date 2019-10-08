Xbox One adds game sale alerts and expanded parental controls

The Wish List, meanwhile, now alerts you whenever a game you've been pining after goes on sale. If you're the sort who refuses to buy a game at full price, you can add a title to your list and hope for a discount.

Other updates focus mostly on capturing and watching game video. Mixer now has a "full" experience built into the dashboard, so you won't have to launch a dedicated app just to watch some streams. You can also prevent some games from automatically recording moments when video capture is turned on, and an experimental "Capture & Share" tab in the Guide both prioritizes common options (such as "record what happened") and easier sharing. Beyond these, you can also recommend Xbox Game Pass titles, discover in-game activities with an Events app and find recent players that much more quickly.