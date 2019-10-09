Latest in Gear

Image credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images
23andMe's VIP service includes a one-on-one chat to explain your DNA

In case you're still not sure what your results mean.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago in Medicine
ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

How does a DNA testing service like 23andMe convince you to shell out more when the base results are the same? By rolling out the red carpet, it seems. The company has introduced a $499 VIP Health + Ancestry Service that includes two Health + Ancestry kits, faster lab processing, overnight shipping, a year of "premium" support and, crucially, a 30-minute one-on-one walkthrough of your Ancestry results. Effectively, 23andMe wants to offer a concierge for your genes.

That's a hefty premium over ordering two separate Health + Ancestry kits, and it's clearly not meant for most users. Do you really need to fast-track details about your predisposition to certain diseases? However, it's not surprising given 23andMe's current direction. The company has been toying with a premium service for roughly a year, but has also been hesitant to pursue advanced gene sequencing in the past. The VIP treatment gives 23andMe a compromise where it can offer a higher-priced tier without having to alter its focus and invest in far costlier testing methods.

Source: 23andMe Blog
Coverage: CNBC
In this article: 23andme, ancestry, dna, gear, genealogy, genes, genetics, internet, medicine, vip
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
