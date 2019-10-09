23andMe's VIP service includes a one-on-one chat to explain your DNA

That's a hefty premium over ordering two separate Health + Ancestry kits, and it's clearly not meant for most users. Do you really need to fast-track details about your predisposition to certain diseases? However, it's not surprising given 23andMe's current direction. The company has been toying with a premium service for roughly a year, but has also been hesitant to pursue advanced gene sequencing in the past. The VIP treatment gives 23andMe a compromise where it can offer a higher-priced tier without having to alter its focus and invest in far costlier testing methods.