Open world space game 'Outer Wilds' lands on the PS4 October 15th

Space exploration indie Outer Wilds is making its way to the PS4 and will be available in a few days' time. The game was a crowdfunding project that was initially released for PC via the Epic Games Store and for the Xbox One in May. It's set in a solar system stuck in a 22-minute time loop, and it doesn't wait for you to enter its universe. You'll have to explore all the worlds in it at different times -- they're going through various cataclysmic events and transform every few minutes -- to be able to unravel its mysteries.