Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla
save
Save
share

Musk: Powerpacks are coming to northern California Superchargers

They're due in the 'next few weeks.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Supercharger in Kettleman, CA. Tesla

As Pacific Gas and Electric blacks out power across wide swaths of northern California, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned plans in place that could help Tesla owners during power outages. During past emergencies like hurricanes Irma and Florence, Tesla has used its OTA capabilities to give owners a boost, and its Powerwall can store additional power when it detects storms coming. People needing to charge their EVs might not be the same ones in most dire need of assistance while power is out, but it's a consideration under these circumstances, and an emergency he may be able to comment on without causing a lawsuit later.

According to Musk, "All Tesla Supercharger stations in regions affected by California power outages will have Tesla Powerpacks within next few weeks." He also said the company is adding Tesla Solar to its stations "as fast as possible," so that drivers can get "24/7 clean power with no blackouts." While the power is out, drivers with combustion engines have trouble filling up too, but with Powerpacks, there's a backup plan.

In 2017, the exec said the plan is to eventually disconnect Superchargers from the power grid entirely, and in July Tesla opened its first V3 location in Las Vegas with solar and battery power.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)
In this article: California, electric vehicle, Elon Musk, EV, gear, outage, pacific gas and electric, powershot, powerwall, Tesla, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Marco Rubio calls for TikTok review over censorship claims

Marco Rubio calls for TikTok review over censorship claims

View
Consumer Reports finds Tesla's Smart Summon 'glitchy'

Consumer Reports finds Tesla's Smart Summon 'glitchy'

View
Virgin Orbit plans to send cubesats to Mars as early as 2022

Virgin Orbit plans to send cubesats to Mars as early as 2022

View
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ on PC will support 4K and HDR

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ on PC will support 4K and HDR

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr